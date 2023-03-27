Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $10.35 Million Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,347,000. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned 1.01% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDP. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. 14,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,104. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $83.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.34.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

