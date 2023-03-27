Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €42.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($45.16) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

HelloFresh Price Performance

ETR HFG traded down €0.53 ($0.57) during trading on Monday, hitting €17.40 ($18.70). 1,309,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €15.40 ($16.56) and a fifty-two week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.52.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

