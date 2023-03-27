DigiByte (DGB) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. DigiByte has a total market cap of $150.27 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00327798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.00 or 0.00559748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.03 or 0.00442018 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,115,590,605 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.