Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Update

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTOC. Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of DTOC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

