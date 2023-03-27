Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.2 %

DIN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.34. 41,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $41,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

