Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $9.02

Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.60. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 8,140,861 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $69,000. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

