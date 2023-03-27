Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $51.85

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.85, but opened at $54.50. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 1,160,286 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 168.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,279,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

