Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $34.86

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.86, but opened at $33.63. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 2,490,757 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

