Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.74.

A number of research firms recently commented on DSEY. Robert W. Baird lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 119,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

