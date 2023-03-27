DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.89.
DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
DLocal stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $34.84.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
