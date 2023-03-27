DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives $20.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.89.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, New Street Research lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DLocal by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

