Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0738 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.79 billion and $229.00 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00331429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000648 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

