Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.22. 4,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Dundee Securities boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

