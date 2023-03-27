Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.99 ($0.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

