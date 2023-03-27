Ebiquity’s (EBQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ebiquity (LON:EBQGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ebiquity Price Performance

Shares of LON:EBQ opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. Ebiquity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.99 ($0.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Featured Articles

