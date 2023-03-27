ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.
ECN Capital Price Performance
TSE ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.