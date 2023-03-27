ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$5.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.28.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.28.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

About ECN Capital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

