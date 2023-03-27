Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $161.97 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

