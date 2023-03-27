Edgecoin (EDGT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.13 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $525.52 million and $22.13 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003584 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

