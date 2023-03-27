Edgecoin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $525.81 million and $21.93 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00335402 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,062.14 or 0.26234837 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.