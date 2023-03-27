Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23,351.49 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $37.94 million and $23,351.49 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010606 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,395,890 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

