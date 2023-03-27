Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.1% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,625. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $317.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.