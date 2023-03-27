ELIS 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $450.34 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $450.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00029246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017907 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00198327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,072.07 or 0.99876237 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1179522 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $473.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.