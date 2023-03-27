Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. 346,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,689,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

