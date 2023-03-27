ENI (NYSE:E) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of E opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.4623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 113,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

