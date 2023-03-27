EOS (EOS) Price Tops $1.09 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $151.44 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00003998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004595 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,543,518 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,546,701 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

