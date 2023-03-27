ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $85.80 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.92 million and $85.80 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029675 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018230 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00199084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,887.50 or 0.99975906 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01035971 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $31.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

