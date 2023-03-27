Evercore ISI Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $144.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $119.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,759,000 after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,161,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after buying an additional 446,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

