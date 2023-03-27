Evmos (EVMOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Evmos has a total market cap of $101.18 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

