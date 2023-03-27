Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.41. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

