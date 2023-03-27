Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.11.

TSE EIF traded up C$1.14 on Monday, reaching C$52.49. 47,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$38.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

