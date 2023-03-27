Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $140.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $90.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $203.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

