Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.48. The stock had a trading volume of 298,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,691. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

