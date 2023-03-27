Fetch.ai Reaches Market Capitalization of $281.88 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $281.88 million and $43.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

