F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Acquires $214,200.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.38. 335,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,837. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of research firms recently commented on FG. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

About F&G Annuities & Life

