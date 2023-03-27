Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Gap Up to $25.48

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $26.51. Fifth Third Bancorp shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 2,119,776 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

