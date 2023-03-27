Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 386.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.53. 59,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

