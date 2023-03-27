First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

First Foundation Stock Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.25. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after acquiring an additional 691,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after acquiring an additional 517,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 422,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 621.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 353,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,133 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

