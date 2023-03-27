First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.