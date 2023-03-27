First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.97.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

