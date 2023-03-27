First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,700 shares, an increase of 461.3% from the February 28th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,834,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,788,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 700.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $59.67. 1,903,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,658. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

