First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 95.0% in March

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

