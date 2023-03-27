First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 7,428.6% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 7,428.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.