First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 7,428.6% in March

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 7,428.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

