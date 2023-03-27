First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Up 7,428.6% in March

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a growth of 7,428.6% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.59.
First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
- Should You Buy Before the Ex-Dividend Date or Wait?
- Want Diversified Exposure in the Regional Banks? Try These ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.