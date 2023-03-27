First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. 41,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $100.88.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.