First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. 41,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $100.88.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

