First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 30,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.