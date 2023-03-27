First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 30,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,539. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 6,566.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,866 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,238 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

