First United Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $105.70.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

