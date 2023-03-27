First United Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $242.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.03. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

