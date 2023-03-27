First United Bank & Trust Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.7% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $189.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

