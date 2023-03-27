First United Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

