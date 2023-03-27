First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO opened at $203.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

