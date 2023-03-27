First United Bank & Trust Sells 324 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.78 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.