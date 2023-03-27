Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.52. 23,387,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,658,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

