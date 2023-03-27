Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortran Stock Down 35.1 %

OTCMKTS FRTN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 19,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583. Fortran has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Fortran

Fortran Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. The firm operates through the Telecom Service and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes, and data cabling and in-building wireless.

