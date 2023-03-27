Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Short Interest Update

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fortran Stock Down 35.1 %
OTCMKTS FRTN traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 19,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,583. Fortran has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.
About Fortran
